UAE Team Emirates-XRG on podium in opening stage of Tour de Hongrie

BUDAPEST, 13th May, 2026 (WAM)-- Colombia’s Juan Sebastián Molano of UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished second in the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie, which got under way today, while Belgium’s Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step claimed victory. Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious came third in the 143-kilometre stage.

The race started in front of the historic Gyula Castle, with 112 riders representing 19 teams taking part.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are competing in the race under the leadership of French rider Benoît Cosnefroy and emerging Emirati cyclist Mohammed Al Mutaiwei, alongside Vegard Stake Laengen, Juan Sebastián Molano, Rui Oliveira and Adrià Pericas.

The race covers a total distance of more than 836 kilometres across five varied stages, increasing progressively in difficulty as the route heads east across Hungary. Several stages feature rolling terrain and technical finishes, offering opportunities for attacks and breakaways.

Stage four, from Mohács to Pécs, is expected to be decisive in the battle for the general classification, while the final stage, featuring a twisting and varied route, could produce late changes in the standings before the finish in Veszprém.