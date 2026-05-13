UAE participates in International Weightlifting Federation Congress in India

AHMEDABAD, India, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Emirates Weightlifting Federation, participated in the International Weightlifting Federation Congress held on May 12 in Ahmedabad, India, on the sidelines of the Asian Weightlifting Championships, which run until 17th May.

The UAE national team is competing in the tournament with athletes Moayad Al Najjar, Zahra Al Hashemi and Ezzeddine Al Ghafri.

The federation delegation attending the congress included Shaikha Al Kaabi, Board Member and Head of Delegation, and Rashid Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Board Member.

Al Kaabi said the meeting included voting on and approving proposed amendments to the constitution of the Asian Weightlifting Federation by member states, in addition to reviewing administrative and technical reports and discussing technical and organisational matters related to upcoming competitions and activities.

The congress also approved South Korea as host of the 2027 Asian Weightlifting Championships in June 2027.

Meanwhile, Shaikha Al Kaabi said athlete Zahra Al Hashemi opened the UAE team’s participation on Tuesday in the women’s 53kg category, finishing eighth.

She added that the UAE team will continue its participation in the championship next Sunday through Ezzeddine Al Ghafri in the 110kg category and Moayad Al Najjar in the over-110kg category, expressing hope that both athletes will compete for top positions amid strong competition.