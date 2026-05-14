Dubai hosts Paris Saint-Germain event for new kit launch

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday unveiled their official 2026-2027 kit during a special event in Dubai held in partnership with Beyond Developments and attended by Italian star Marco Verratti.

The event brought together media representatives, content creators and influential figures from the fields of sport and culture, reflecting Dubai’s growing status as a global hub for major sporting events.

The new kit was first worn during PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Brest last Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for the UEFA Champions League final on 30th May after reaching this season’s final.

The event forms part of the partnership announced earlier this year between the French club and BEYOND Developments under the slogan “Two Cities.. One Spirit”.

Marco Verratti, who played for PSG between 2012 and 2023, said the club would always remain an important part of his career and praised the partnership for reflecting the club’s values of ambition, identity and unity.