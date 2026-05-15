Green Vision consultants marks strategic milestone at ADIS

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Green Vision Consultants, a multidisciplinary consultancy headquartered in Dubai, successfully concluded its three-day exhibition at the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS).

The event served as a high-level platform for the firm to showcase its integrated environmental and sustainable design solutions while solidifying its expansion strategy into the UAE capital.

Following a high-impact presence at ADIS, Green Vision Consultants has announced its intent to broaden its project portfolio within Abu Dhabi. This move aligns with the company’s mission to support the UAE’s "Year of Sustainability" and the nation’s long-term environmental goals.

The firm is currently in the process of establishing a dedicated branch office in Abu Dhabi. This expansion will allow for direct coordination with local regulatory bodies, including the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, streamlining the approval process for Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and specialised sustainability certifications.

Ahmad Alayaly, Founder and CEO of Green Vision Consultants, said, "Attending ADIS has been a defining milestone for Green Vision Consultants. As an Emirati national, it fills me with immense pride to see the scale of infrastructure development currently unfolding in our capital. While we have built a strong foundation in Dubai, this summit has motivated us to accelerate our plans for an Abu Dhabi branch.

"Our goal is to be closer to the projects and the people shaping Abu Dhabi’s future. By establishing a permanent presence here, we can apply directly for authority approvals and provide more seamless, localised expertise in Estidama certifications and international green building standards. We are ready to bring our unique blend of environmental science and spatial design to the capital’s most ambitious developments."