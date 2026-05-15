Vista Equity Partners establishes Abu Dhabi office

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Vista Equity Partners (Vista), a global technology investor that specialises in enterprise software, today announced the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi within ADGM, the city’s international financial centre.

VEPM Middle East Limited has received full authorisation from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), enabling the firm to advise on investments and arrange deals in investments across the region.

The Abu Dhabi office reflects Vista’s expanded strategic presence in the Middle East and the region’s increasingly central role in global technology investment and innovation. Established in 2013, ADGM has emerged as one of the world’s leading financial centres, connecting global investors with regional opportunities. Vista joins a growing community of leading global investment firms that have established operations in ADGM, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s prominence as a destination for institutional capital.

The expansion also reflects Abu Dhabi’s broader ambition to strengthen its position as a globally connected hub for next-generation financial services, technology and digital innovation, supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office's (ADIO's) FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments (FIDA) cluster.

As part of its long-term presence in the emirate, Vista will also engage with Abu Dhabi’s broader innovation landscape, including opportunities to connect portfolio companies with the market, ecosystem partners and growth opportunities emerging across the region.

"As Enterprise Agentic Solutions reshape how businesses operate and compete, the companies that embed intelligence into mission-critical workflows will define the next era of value creation,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “The Middle East, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has demonstrated extraordinary ambition in building the digital infrastructure to lead in this new landscape. Establishing Vista's presence here positions us to partner with the region's investors and institutions as enterprise software enters its most dynamic era."

“Vista Equity Partners’ decision to establish its Middle East presence in ADGM reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for capital and innovation and underscores the strength of ADGM’s internationally recognised regulatory framework and business-friendly environment,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM.

“We welcome Vista to our expanding ecosystem and look forward to supporting the firm as it deepens engagement with regional investors and advances technology-led growth across the region.”

The Abu Dhabi office will be led by Vignesh Vijayakumar, Licensed Director and Senior Executive Officer of VEPM Middle East Limited. The office is located in Al Khatem Tower within ADGM Square on Al Maryah Island.

"Securing full FSRA authorisation reflects both the strength of ADGM's regulatory framework and Vista's commitment to establishing a best-in-class presence in the region from day one,” said Vijayakumar. “With a dedicated team on the ground in Abu Dhabi, we are well-positioned to serve as a bridge between Vista's global platform and the region's growing appetite for enterprise software investment."

Vista’s expansion into the Middle East builds on the firm’s existing relationships with regional investors and sovereign wealth funds, including co-investments alongside Abu Dhabi-based institutions. The new office extends Vista’s global footprint, which includes offices in the United States and Hong Kong.

“Vista’s decision to establish operations in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s growing role as a global destination for leading investment firms at the intersection of finance, technology and innovation,” said Fatima Al Hamadi, Head of the FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments (FIDA) Cluster at ADIO. “Through the FIDA cluster, we are creating an ecosystem that supports next-generation financial services, enhances market connectivity and contributes to long-term economic growth and innovation, with Vista’s presence further enriching Abu Dhabi’s evolving financial and technological landscape.”