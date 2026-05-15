NCM: Temperature fluctuations, dusty conditions expected until 19 May

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the UAE will experience generally stable weather conditions from tomorrow, Friday, until 19th May, with dusty conditions at times and relative fluctuations in temperatures, accompanied by recurring active winds causing blowing dust and sand. Sea conditions will vary between rough and calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea during certain periods.

The Centre stated in a statement that Friday’s weather will be fair in general and dusty at times during daytime, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday’s weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy eastward, with a slight rise in temperatures. Northwesterly winds turning southeasterly will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Next Sunday will witness dusty conditions with clouds appearing eastward, alongside a decrease in temperatures over western areas. Southeasterly winds turning northwesterly will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Monday will be fair in general and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures. Light to moderate northwesterly winds will freshen at intervals, causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening in the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with temperatures tending to rise. Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will freshen at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.