Deputy Speaker of Lebanese Parliament discusses country’s future prospects at Dubai Press Club series

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the dialogue series organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the club hosted a session on ‘Lebanon Between Stability and Regional Dynamics’, featuring Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon.

The session was attended by Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, along with thought leaders, media professionals, and content creators.

During the session, Elias Bou Saab highlighted the key challenges facing Lebanon in the current period, the impact of rapidly evolving regional developments on the country’s political and economic landscape, and opportunities to strengthen stability while advancing reform and development efforts.

Bou Saab said that Lebanon’s situation is closely tied to wider regional and international developments involving the Gulf states, Iran, Russia, and China, noting that any future political settlements will depend on broader regional dynamics.

He added that Lebanon continues to face complex challenges amid ongoing regional tensions, warning that any escalation, particularly involving Iran, would have direct repercussions on Lebanon.

Regarding Lebanon’s future, Elias Bou Saab expressed optimism about the prospect of long-term stability, noting that Lebanon possesses significant economic and human potential that could enable a faster recovery than many anticipate.

He added that the Lebanese economy can regain momentum with the support of the diaspora, which remains a key pillar of the national economy, and said that improved stability would help unlock long awaited reforms and strengthen state institutions.

Elias Bou Saab also stressed the importance of implementing the Taif Agreement reforms, including strengthening state institutions, reserving arms only for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and building an effective, institution-based governance system.

On investment opportunities in Lebanon, he noted they are still available, with improving stability expected to attract greater investor interest as economic activity gradually recovers.

Looking ahead, Bou Saab urged readiness for the next phase, expressing confidence that stability will return and that Lebanon can regain its economic role in the region.

Commending Dubai and the UAE’s integrated economic and development model, Elias Bou Saab said the country’s stability and prosperity reflect a long-term strategic vision built on strong economic foundations.

He noted that Dubai has consistently turned challenges into opportunities for growth, citing the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has prioritised development, expansion, and forward-looking planning. He also recalled His Highness’s visit to the American University in Dubai following the 11 September attacks, when he instructed that student capacity of the university be doubled, describing it as a clear example of a proactive approach that transforms challenges into opportunities for expansion and development.

Bou Saab noted that the next phase is expected to bring significant economic opportunities in Dubai and the UAE following the end of the current regional crisis, urging investors to prepare early to benefit from future growth. He also added that regional conflicts, regardless of their duration, will eventually subside, with countries that have built strong and sustainable economies, led by the UAE, likely to be best placed for the next phase of growth and prosperity.