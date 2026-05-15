'UAE Verify' platform issues over 34.5 million authenticated documents since launch

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of authenticated digital documents issued through the UAE Verify platform, affiliated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), has exceeded 34.5 million documents.

The total number of documents verified through the platform rose to around 1.055 million documents, while the number of digital document types available through the platform reached 78, issued by 29 federal and local government entities.

The platform, launched in mid-January 2022, enables government and private entities, as well as individuals, to instantly verify the authenticity of documents issued by participating government entities without the need for paper copies or certified true copies.

It also allows the conversion of customers’ documents into trusted digital documents that maintain privacy and meet the highest information security standards.

Individuals can obtain a trusted digital document through UAE Verify platform partners or via the UAE Pass application, while document owners can share them with any third party through various digital platforms. Government entities are also able to add digital documents to the platform after joining as a partner.

The platform is regarded as one of the key accelerators of comprehensive digital transformation in the UAE. It relies on blockchain technology and functions as a shared, real-time and encrypted digital ledger for processing and recording transactions, contracts and various documents, helping regulate trust in digital data and documents, verify their authenticity through digital auditing, and facilitate the sharing of data and documents.

Since its launch, the UAE Verify platform has represented an advanced step towards achieving the objectives of the UAE Government Services Strategy, which aims to provide human-centric services, strengthen trust between the government and society, enhance the country’s global competitiveness, ensure sustainability, and improve performance efficiency.

The platform was launched as part of the UAE Digital Government Roadmap 2021-2025, which aims to achieve 100 percent digital government services through focusing on individuals, businesses and federal government employees, based on strategic priority pillars, most notably enabling integrated, easy and fast digital services designed according to customer needs, in addition to enhancing digital capabilities and skills.