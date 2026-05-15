Iraqi parliament approves Ali Al Zaidi government

BAGHDAD, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Iraqi parliament has approved the new government headed by Ali Al Zaidi despite the submission of an incomplete cabinet lineup.

The Iraqi News Agency reported that parliament approved 14 ministers whose names were put to a vote, while nine ministerial portfolios remain vacant, most notably the ministries of Interior and Defence.

Al Zaidi’s government is expected to comprise 23 ministers, but the cabinet remains incomplete as negotiations continue among major political parties over several portfolios.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein retained the post he held in the previous government led by Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, while Bassem Al Abbadi was appointed Minister of Oil.