US announces additional $1.8 billion support for UN relief programmes

WASHINGTON, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States announced on Thursday additional humanitarian funding worth US$1.8 billion to support programmes of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The US Department of State said in a statement that the support comes within the framework of the Humanitarian Reset Agreement launched by Washington with the United Nations late last year to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of international humanitarian assistance.

The ministry added that the new funding raises total US support allocated to the UN office’s reform and humanitarian assistance programmes to US$3.8 billion, covering the needs of 21 countries and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

It affirmed that the additional funding reflects the United States’ continued commitment to supporting life-saving humanitarian work while continuing to hold the office accountable for achieving tangible results and implementing promised reforms.

The statement added that US funding currently covers relief funds and programmes in several countries and affected regions around the world, stressing that the United States remains the world’s largest humanitarian donor.