Bahrain welcomes UAE's efforts in securing exchange of 410 prisoners between Russia, Ukraine

MANAMA, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the success of the UAE’s mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 410 captives, describing it as a positive and constructive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the UAE’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, and its contribution to securing the release of 7,101 prisoners since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis through 23 mediation initiatives.

The ministry reiterated Bahrain’s support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war through dialogue and peaceful means, mitigating its humanitarian repercussions, strengthening regional and international security and stability, and consolidating a just and sustainable peace.