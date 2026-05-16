Washington announces Lebanon, Israel agree on negotiating framework, 45-day ceasefire extension

NEW YORK, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States announced the conclusion of two days of 'highly productive talks' between the governments of Lebanon, Israel at the US Department of State.

The meetings resulted in an agreement on a negotiating framework aimed at advancing lasting peace between the two countries. This framework is built upon full recognition of each side's sovereignty, territorial integrity, enhancing security along their shared border.

The Department of State said in a statement released Friday that the Lebanese-Israeli talks achieved significant progress on the political track. Discussions are scheduled to resume on June 2, June 3.

The statement confirmed both sides agreed to extend the April 16 cessation of hostilities agreement for an additional 45 days. This extension will allow the security track to achieve tangible progress in improving communication, coordination mechanisms between the two parties.

It added that security track discussions will begin at the US Department of Defense (The Pentagon) later this May. Military delegations from Lebanon and Israel will participate in a step aimed at strengthening security coordination, communication under U.S. sponsorship.

Furthermore, the statement emphasised that the United States recognises the challenges posed by Hezbollah’s continuous attacks against Israel, conducted without the approval or authorisation of the Lebanese government. The US views these attacks as a direct attempt to undermine the ongoing political process.

The United States welcomed the commitment of the governments of Lebanon and Israel to continue working toward a long-term solution despite existing challenges. It affirmed its continuous support for both parties on the political, security tracks during the upcoming phase.