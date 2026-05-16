'teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi' global beacon for art, innovation in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- One year after its launch, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as an innovative artistic destination and an immersive sensory experience, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a host for leading global cultural experiences built on innovation and interaction.

This art museum in Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi has contributed to redefining the concept of cultural engagement, where visitors are no longer mere spectators, but active participants in an experience that blends innovation with imagination, transforming each visit into a living event renewed every time.

The museum has also introduced a qualitative transformation in the tourism and cultural experience, shifting it from traditional viewing to a fully interactive journey. Visitors engage in immersive experiences that respond to their presence and reshape their surroundings according to their movement, turning spaces into living environments that evolve through light, form and sensation. This has added a new level of depth and distinction, making every visit a unique personal experience.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Takashi Kudo, Communications Director of teamLab, said that teamLab Phenomena stands out within the integrated ecosystem of Saadiyat Cultural District as a complementary element enriching this unique global cultural landscape.

He added that while neighbouring cultural institutions are dedicated to preserving and narrating heritage and history, teamLab Phenomena offers a living exploratory space where the boundaries of art, science and perception intersect, making it a key destination within the cultural journey that complements and deepens the experience by moving visitors from contemplation to interaction, and from observation to participation.

Kudo explained that teamLab Phenomena presents a radical transformation in the relationship between the visitor and the artwork. Instead of standing before the artwork and contemplating it, the visitor becomes an integral part of it in an experience that goes beyond display to full immersion, where the boundaries between space and audience dissolve, and the surrounding elements respond to movement and presence, offering every visitor a unique and unrepeatable experience.