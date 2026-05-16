Gold falls 2.3% to lowest since May 4 on stronger dollar

NEW YORK, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold fell on Friday to its lowest level in more than a week, affected by the rise in US Treasury yields and the strengthening of the dollar.

Spot gold dropped by 2.3% to $4,541.91 per ounce by 15:40 GMT, after earlier in the session touching its lowest level since May 4. Prices have also declined by about 3.7 % since the beginning of the week, while US gold futures for June delivery fell by 3.2 % to $4,535.

As for other precious metals, spot silver plummeted by 8.6 % to $76.27 per ounce, platinum declined by 3.9 % to $1,976.54, and palladium dropped by 1.7% to $1,412.11.