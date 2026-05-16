UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Mali

NEW YORK, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council members condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks carried out in several locations across Mali on 25th April 2026 and 6th May 2026, which resulted in the loss of life and injury.

In a statement on Friday, the Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

Council members also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.