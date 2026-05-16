Militants abduct dozens of students in Nigeria's Borno state

ABUJA, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Suspected militants abducted dozens of students from ​a primary and junior secondary school in Nigeria's northeastern state ‌of Borno on Friday, residents said.

Gunmen stormed Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area at around 9 am (0800 GMT) while classes were in session and took ​dozens of students.

Parents and residents in Askira-Uba, a local government area sitting on the fringes of the Sambisa forest, put the number of pupils snatched at between 35 and 43.

The attack came in the morning, shortly after Nigerian troops had left town.

Africa’s most populous country is battling a 17-year insurgency by armed groups that have made such abductions a key tactic, including the infamous 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls in the town of Chibok.