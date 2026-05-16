Japan nuclear reactor to be halted after radioactive steam detected

TOKYO, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tohoku Electric Power Co. said Friday it will halt a reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power station in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, after detecting radioactive steam within its turbine building, Kyodo News reported.

According to the utility serving the northeastern Japan region, there have been no leaks of radioactive materials into the environment, and the stoppage is for an inspection.

The operator said a small amount of radioactive steam was detected in the No. 2 reactor unit's turbine building at around 5:10 pm. It ruled out any connection between a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the northeastern region Friday night and the nuclear incident.

The operation of the reactor had been suspended until recently while it underwent a regular inspection. It was reactivated Monday, with plans to resume commercial operations on 9th June.