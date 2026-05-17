Hazza bin Zayed crowns Al Ain ADNOC Pro League champions

AL AIN, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, crowned Al Ain Club champions of the ADNOC Pro League for the 2025-2026 season after the team celebrated a commanding 4-0 victory over Dibba at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in a festive finale to an unforgettable campaign.

Having wrapped up the title two rounds before the end of the season, Al Ain capped off their remarkable journey unbeaten, reaffirming their dominance and lifting the league shield in front of jubilant supporters.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Soufiane Rahimi ignited the celebrations with the opening goal in the 15th minute before Laba Kodjo doubled the lead six minutes later. Erik Jorgens added a third in the 79th minute, while Yahya bin Khalek put the finishing touch on the emphatic win with a stoppage-time strike.

Al Ain ended the season in style at the top of the standings with 68 points, while Dibba finished bottom on 20 points and were relegated to the First Division alongside Al Bataeh, who concluded their campaign with 21 points after drawing with Shabab Al Ahli.