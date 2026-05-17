AI transforms way world forecasts weather, anticipates floods, prepares for climate extremes

NEW YORK, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Artificial intelligence is transforming the way the world forecasts weather, anticipates floods and prepares for climate extremes — and the World Meteorological Organisation’s Members are at the forefront of that change.

During the 11th Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development (STI Forum 2026) at United Nations Headquarters in New York, the WMO UN Affairs Office showcased how WMO Members are using AI weather predictions to deliver faster and more accessible weather and climate services.

At the "AI for Good Lab 2026" WMO joined eleven other United Nations organisations to present groundbreaking work by National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs). Among the examples highlighted was China’s AI-powered MAZU initiative, and the Norway and Malawi collaboration to use the ‘forecast-in-a-box' tool with funding from the Climate Risk and Early Warnings Systems (CREWS) Initiative. These applications are helping to test the potential for AI to support early warning systems in countries with limited resources.

The theme of AI governance and capacity was reinforced at a separate event on learning and education in the age of AI, where questions of ethics, trust, and equitable access to AI tools were central to the discussion — issues of direct relevance to NMHSs in developing countries seeking to harness these technologies.

Beyond AI, a consistent thread across the Forum was the indispensable role of NMHSs in translating scientific information into real decisions at the country level.

At a virtual side event organised by WMO Hydrology team — "Smart Warnings, Safe Futures: Can Science and Innovation Protect Everyone from Hydro-meteorological Hazards?" — experts and partners examined how cutting-edge science reaches communities on the ground, and what gaps remain. Discussions highlighted the link between robust national services, international data sharing and the delivery of the Early Warnings for All initiative.

This message was echoed by experts and distinguished speakers at several events through the week, including one organised by the Group of Friends of Science for Action, where Laura Paterson, Head of the WMO UN Affairs Office, stressed that science-based decision-making depends on functioning NMHSs that can act as the bridge between global knowledge and local action — particularly in the face of increasingly frequent extreme weather events and water-related risks.

Through its engagement at STI Forum 2026, WMO reaffirmed that the future of weather, climate and water services lies in the responsible application of innovation — and in ensuring that no country is left behind in benefiting from it.