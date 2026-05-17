Russia’s annual inflation at 5.58% in April — Rosstat

MOSCOW, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Annual inflation in Russia in April 2026 was 5.58%, compared to 5.86% in March, consumer prices increased by 0.14% month-on-month, according to data from the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In April, food prices decreased by 0.2% month-on-month and increased by 4.02% year-on-year. Non-food prices increased by 0.26% month-on-month and by 3.88% year-on-year. Services increased in price by 0.47% compared to March and by 9.9% year-on-year, TASS reported, citing Rosstat figures.

Prices increased for compressed natural gas (+1.2%), gas motor fuel and motor gasoline (+0.6%), and diesel fuel (+0.5%).