Eight people injured — four critically — as car plows into Modena pedestrians in Italy

ROME, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) — A driver plowed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people, four of them critically, before trying to flee and being detained by police, local authorities said.

They said the man was known to officials for having mental disorders.

According to AP, Investigators said at a press conference Saturday evening there was no immediate indication the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His home was searched as part of the investigation.

Mayor Massimo Mezzetti said no one was killed in the dramatic crash but four victims were in serious condition.

Victims were taken to hospitals in Modena and Bologna, including by helicopter for the most critical cases.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni called the incident “extremely serious” in a social media post and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.