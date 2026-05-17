On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, UN recognises digital technologies as lifelines – connecting people to safety, services

GENEVA, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, marked on 17 May 2026, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the world recognise digital technologies as lifelines – connecting people to safety, services and one another.

''When disaster strikes, networks carry early warnings, enable first responders, and keep clinics, classrooms and public services up and running. But lifelines must be trusted, secure and accessible to all. Too many communities remain offline. Critical systems are vulnerable. Disinformation and cyberthreats are growing. And as climate emergencies intensify and the AI divide widens, the cost of inaction falls hardest on those already left behind,'' said the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a message to mark the Day.

''We must invest in connectivity – from seabed cables to satellites, from local access to open standards and digital skills. We must implement the Global Digital Compact, advance rights-based AI governance and strengthen cooperation across governments, industry and civil society, he added.

Digital infrastructure, he noted, is an essential public good, so let us build it to withstand the crises ahead. ''When digital lifelines are universal and safe, every community can prepare, respond and recover, he concluded.