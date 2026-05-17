Operating profits of top Korean companies exceed 156 tln won in Q1

SEOUL, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Operating profits of major Korean companies exceeded 156 trillion won (US$104 billion) in the first quarter of this year, with more than 60 percent generated by the country's two leading chipmakers, industry data showed Sunday.

Combined operating profits for 328 of the nation's top 500 companies by sales reached 156.35 trillion won in the January-March period, up 158.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by corporate tracker CEO Score.

Sales during the same period rose 29.4 percent on-year to 1,038 trillion won, up by 235.3 trillion won from a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The combined operating profit of the world's two largest chipmakers - Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. - totaled 94.8 trillion won

By company, Samsung Electronics posted the largest operating profit at 57.2 trillion won, soaring 756.1 percent from a year earlier.

The figure also surpassed the company's total annual operating profit of 43.6 trillion won recorded last year.

SK hynix reported a first-quarter operating profit of 37.6 trillion won, up 405.5 percent from the same period last year.