Saudi Arabia strongly condemns drone attack on UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant site

RIYADH, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's condemnation in the strongest terms of the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these blatant attacks, which threaten the region's security and stability. It stressed its solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.