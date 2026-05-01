Belgium Foreign Minister condemns targeting of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant perimeter, reaffirms full solidarity with UAE

BRUSSELS, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Maxime Prevot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium, has condemned the attack targeting an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region, reaffirming his country's full solidarity with the UAE.

In a post on his official X account, Prevot said that any military activity affecting or threatening nuclear facilities is unacceptable and risks consequences far beyond national borders, adding that nuclear safety and security can never be compromised.