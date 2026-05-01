Zayed Charity Run concluds first edition in Budapest

BUDAPEST, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Charity Run concluded its first edition in Budapest, bringing together more than 1,000 participants and marking its debut in Europe as part of its global humanitarian expansion.

The event reflected the UAE’s humanitarian vision of using sport to promote solidarity, generosity and social impact across borders.

Held against the backdrop of the Hungarian capital, the run featured 3km, 5km and 10km categories for participants of different ages and backgrounds. Al Habtoor Group supported the initiative through the participation of 12 employees, demonstrating corporate engagement and community solidarity.

The event also featured an online charity auction showcasing artwork by Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi. Proceeds from the auction, together with revenues from the run, will support charitable initiatives in Hungary.

In the 10km category, Kennedy Kimutai Kaptila won the men’s division, followed by Hillary Kiptum Maiyo Kimaiyo and Vásárhelyi Máté. Valentine Jebet secured first place in the women’s division, followed by Vindics-Tóth Lili Anna and Gerlai-Perjés Noémi.

In the 5km category, Palkovits István claimed first place in the men’s division, followed by Kalász Bertold and Said Abdullah Ali Alalawi. Jecinta Mwende Kamau won the women’s division, followed by Vastag Nóra and Bozsó Tünde.

In the 3km open category, Acsádi Bence secured first place, followed by Szemerei Levente and Kiss-Soós Hunor.

A total prize pool of AED70,000 was awarded during an official ceremony honouring the winners.

Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said, “The Budapest edition marks an important milestone in the global journey of the Zayed Charity Run and reflects the UAE’s steadfast belief in the power of humanitarian initiatives to bring people together across cultures and borders.”

He added, “The continued international expansion of the Zayed Charity Run reflects the enduring legacy of humanitarian giving inspired by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Through each edition, we continue to create meaningful opportunities for communities to unite around a shared purpose and contribute to causes that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “Our support for the Zayed Charity Run in Budapest reflects the importance we place on bringing not only our capability to the world, but also our values of generosity, compassion, and solidarity.”

The event was supported by a network of partners including the UAE Embassy in Budapest, Erth Abu Dhabi, EDGE, Emirates, Al Habtoor, Emirates Red Crescent, The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Yettel, MBH Bank, Master Good, 4iG, Hodler Asset Management, Miell Group, Waberer’s, VOSZ, 383 The Kopjary Water, MVM, Mogyi, BioTechUSA and Etele Plaza.

Since its international expansion, the Zayed Charity Run has continued to reach communities across major cities worldwide, reinforcing its role as a global humanitarian initiative rooted in unity and giving.