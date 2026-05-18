Saudi Arabia announces interception, destruction of three drones from Iraq

RIYADH, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Major General Turki Al-Malki, stated that on the morning of Sunday, 17th May 2026, three drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering Saudi Arabia’s airspace from Iraq.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Al-Malki affirmed that the Ministry of Defence reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place and will implement all necessary operational measures to counter any attempted aggression against the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security, or the safety of its citizens and residents.