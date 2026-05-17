Mauritania strongly condemns heinous attack on Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant perimeter

NOUAKCHOTT, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Republic of Mauritania has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region, carried out by a drone that entered the country’s territory from the western border direction.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad reaffirmed Mauritania’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, its government and people, against all threats aimed at undermining the country’s security or endangering the safety of its territory and vital facilities.