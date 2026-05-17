Jordan condemns drone attack on Abu Dhabi

AMMAN, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan on Sunday condemned a drone attack on Abu Dhabi that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said in a statement that Jordan stands in full solidarity with the UAE and supports all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents, according to Petra.