Top-ranked athletes celebrate Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu titles

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading athletes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship have praised the high level of competition throughout the season, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing status as one of the world’s premier destinations for the sport.

Held over three days at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, the championship featured broad international participation and high-level competition across multiple categories.

Cameroonian Pablo Maiko of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club said winning gold after three difficult bouts reflected the strength of the competition and the calibre of participating athletes.

Binov of Tajikistan, representing Alliance Rio Team, described his first participation in the championship as an exceptional experience, praising the tournament’s international stature and professional organisation.

Haya Al Jahouri of Bani Yas Club and the UAE national team said the growing number of international participants reflects the championship’s rising global profile and provides Emirati athletes with valuable exposure to top-level competition.

Bahraini athlete Mohammed Al Najjar, bronze medallist in the brown belt division, said earning a medal amid such strong competition represented a significant achievement.

Emirati athlete Abdulaziz Saud, who secured third place in the adult category, said the championship becomes more competitive with every edition thanks to the participation of internationally experienced athletes.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam has strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for combat sports and jiu-jitsu.