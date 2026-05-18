UAE consolidates global leadership in innovative treatments, healthcare advancement

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in adopting innovative medicines and advanced treatments that enhance patient care and expand treatment options for complex diseases.

During the current year, the UAE has reinforced its status as a global hub for medical innovation and advanced therapeutic trials, reflecting its commitment to community health and the continued development of its healthcare sector.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has recently approved “Baxfendy”, developed by AstraZeneca, for the treatment of hypertension, making the UAE the first country globally to authorise the medication. The treatment targets the root causes of uncontrolled high blood pressure by inhibiting the production of aldosterone.

The authority also approved “EURneffy”, the first needle-free epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in adults, children weighing 30 kg or more, making the UAE the first country in the region to approve the innovative alternative to injectable adrenaline treatment.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi introduced “Foundayo”, a daily oral obesity treatment within its personalised weight management programme, combining medical treatment with behavioural support, digital follow-up. The UAE became the second country globally, after the United States, to approve the treatment for adults living with obesity or weight-related health conditions.

The achievements build on the UAE’s broader record in advanced healthcare. In 2025, the country approved several pioneering therapies, including “Rilzabrutinib” for immune thrombocytopenia, “Tolebrutinib” for progressive multiple sclerosis, “Itvisma” gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, “Casgevy” for sickle cell disease...

The UAE also became the first destination outside the United States to offer “Tremfya” for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Its leadership in healthcare innovation was further demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became the first country to grant emergency use authorisation for monoclonal antibody treatment, alongside developing stem cell-based supportive therapies.

In neurological care, the UAE was the second country globally to approve “Aduhelm” for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The country has also advanced innovative treatments for type 2 diabetes and cancer immunotherapy based on engineered T-cells capable of targeting cancer cells.

These developments continue to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for advanced healthcare and medical innovation.