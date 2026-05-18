SCI launches Dhul Hijjah humanitarian initiatives

SHARJAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced the launch of a package of humanitarian and charitable initiatives during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah to meet the needs of more than 18,000 families.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, said that AED2.6 million has been allocated to support several humanitarian projects during the blessed days.

The initiatives include financial assistance for inmates facing debt-related cases, as well as facilitating Hajj for around 20 Emirati citizens from low-income backgrounds.

The charity association will also organise an iftar initiative for around 15,000 fasting people on the Day of Arafah by distributing meals at sunset.

The projects also include treatment for three medical cases approved by the assistance committee, performing 50 cardiac catheterisation procedures, building a mosque in a village in Kyrgyzstan, installing a water network, and providing 700 dialysis sessions through the Sharjah Dialysis Centre.

Bin Khadim affirmed the association’s commitment to implementing these initiatives during the blessed days of Dhul Hijjah, within the framework of social solidarity and community participation, to bring happiness and support to beneficiaries.