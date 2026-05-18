Two killed, thousands evacuated after southwest China earthquake

BEIJING, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck China’s southwestern Guangxi region early Monday, killing two people and forcing more than 7,000 residents in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate as search and rescue operations continue and authorities warn of transport disruptions.

Authorities confirmed two deaths, while one person remains missing. Four people were taken to hospital, although none suffered life-threatening injuries.

Railway authorities also warned of transport disruptions while inspections of rail infrastructure were underway.