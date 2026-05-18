TRENDS contributes strategic insights, signs research cooperation agreement during Kazan Forum 2026

KAZAN, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group, through its Russia office, concluded its participation in the Kazan Forum 2026 by joining a panel discussion titled Integrating Advanced Technologies and Digital Transformation into Culture and Creative Industries.

The TRENDS presence was part of efforts to promote dialogue between Russia and the Islamic world on the future of the creative and technological economy. TRENDS also signed a cooperation agreement with Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives, opening new horizons for knowledge exchange.

Dr. Mohammed Abdel Moneim Rashwan, Director of the TRENDS Moscow Office, delivered an intervention on behalf of TRENDS during the session, emphasising that the relationship between creativity and technology is no longer optional but an economic necessity imposed by global digital transformations. He stressed the importance of developing public policies that integrate advanced technologies into cultural and creative industries.

He explained that the most significant challenges include the absence of clear regulatory frameworks for digital creative products, weak incentives linking technological support with support for creative industries, and the growing complexities surrounding intellectual property rights amid the expanding use of artificial intelligence technologies in creative production.

The session also reviewed several successful international experiences, including the Republic of Korea’s model of linking technology with the digital content, gaming and entertainment industries, as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote the creative economy and connect it with digital transformation.

The session concluded by emphasising the importance of developing joint regulatory frameworks, launching investment funds to support start-ups in creative technology, and establishing clear legal frameworks to protect intellectual property rights arising from the use of artificial intelligence in cultural industries.

TRENDS Global signed a strategic cooperation agreement and knowledge partnership with Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives, aimed at strengthening academic and research exchange between the two sides and opening new and sustainable horizons for international partnership.

The agreement includes a package of specialised initiatives focused on empowering youth capabilities and preparing them to become future leaders, as well as launching joint projects in advanced scientific research, technology policies and artificial intelligence applications.