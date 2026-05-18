Oman condemns drone attack on UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

MUSCAT, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the drone attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region of the United Arab Emirates.

Oman affirmed, in a statement issued today by the Foreign Ministry and carried by the Oman News Agency, its solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its security and territorial integrity.

The statement reiterated Oman’s firm policy rejecting all hostile and escalatory acts, while calling for dialogue to address issues and challenges in a manner that preserves regional security and stability, respects the principles of international law, upholds good neighbourly relations, and avoids interference in the internal affairs of states.