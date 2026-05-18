UAE Team Emirates win Volta a Portugal do Futuro, take second in Hungary

CAPITALS, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- At the Volta a Portugal do Futuro, UAE Team Emirates Gen Z capped off a fantastic week of racing with its third stage victory of the week and the overall title.

Russian rider Matvei Boldyrev secured the overall classification lead with a total time of 14:19:54 hours after delivering impressive performances throughout the race stages, earning his first stage race title in UAE Team Emirates colours.

His Spanish teammate Jaime Torres finished second, 1 minute and 27 seconds behind, confirming the team’s dominance on the podium.

Italian rider Davide Stella also concluded the team’s campaign in style by winning the fourth and final stage in a time of 3:10:52 hours, outperforming Spaniard Albert Roca and Portugal’s João Martins in the final sprint.

The victory carried special significance for Stella, who returned to stage racing after a lengthy rehabilitation period following a serious crash during the AlUla Tour while riding for the WorldTour team in January, confirming his return to winning form.

In Hungary, UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Benoît Cosnefroy finished second overall in the Tour de Hongrie following the conclusion of the fifth and final stage, won by Belgian rider Tim Merlier.

Cosnefroy delivered a strong performance throughout the week, highlighted by a superb victory in stage two, before concluding the tour in second place, 40 seconds behind overall leader Jakob Söderqvist of Lidl-Trek.