Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting incident at San Diego mosque, US

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.
Reuters quoted San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl as saying that all of the children who were attending a day school that is part of the mosque complex - the largest in San Diego County - were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before 12 noon PDT (1900 GMT).
Wahl said the FBI was called in to assist in the investigation of the incident, which the police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime.
Scores of law enforcement officers called to the Islamic Centre encountered the bodies of three men shot dead outside the building, including a security guard who Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed. Responding to a question during a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said, "It is a terrible situation. I have been given some early updates," noting that he would closely follow the situation.