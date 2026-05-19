Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting incident at San Diego mosque, US

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Centre of ​San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

Reuters quoted San Diego Police Chief Scott ​Wahl as saying that all of the children who were attending a day school that is part of the ‌mosque complex - the ⁠largest in San Diego County - were accounted for and safe after ‌the shooting, which erupted shortly before 12 noon PDT (1900 GMT).

Wahl said the FBI ⁠was called in to assist in the investigation of the incident, which ⁠the police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime.

Scores of law enforcement ⁠officers called to the Islamic Centre encountered the bodies of three men shot dead outside the building, including a security guard ⁠who Wahl credited ​with likely having helped prevent further ⁠bloodshed. Responding to a question during a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said, "It is a terrible situation. I have been given some early updates," noting that he would closely follow the situation.