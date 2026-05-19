Sharjah Judicial Sciences Institute concludes legal awareness sessions

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Judicial Sciences Institute concluded its series of sessions under the Legal Awareness Initiative with a session titled "Electronic Transactions within the Legal Framework."

Presented by Judge Diaa Al-Nazer, the session covered several key topics, including the legal framework for electronic transactions and trust services in the UAE.

The session also addressed commerce through modern technology, defining digital contracts and the digital merchant, and clarifying the digital merchant's obligations to the consumer, such as warranty and after-sales service, refraining from misleading advertising, and enabling consumers to communicate and file complaints.

The session further explained the laws pertaining to the protection of consumers' personal data, emphasising their role in fostering trust in electronic transactions and obligating merchants to protect consumer rights. Merchants bear full responsibility in the event of a cyber breach.

The lecture concluded with a discussion of the legal liabilities arising from cybercrimes, including civil, criminal, and administrative liability, all within the framework of enhancing legal awareness regarding developments related to electronic transactions and modern technologies.