US approves possible sale of MH-60R helicopters, AH-64E Apache upgrades to S. Korea

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States has authorised a potential sale to South Korea of MH-60R multi-mission naval helicopters and an AH-64E Apache chopper upgrade programme, the State Department said, noting the proposed sale will help enhance the Asian ally's defence capabilities, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The department announced its decisions on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale (FMS) estimated to cost US$3 billion for the MH-60R helicopter project and $1.2 billion for the Apache upgrade programme.