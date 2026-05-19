SWS clubs shine at Emirates Open Judo Championship

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Clubs affiliated with the Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) delivered outstanding performances at the Emirates Open Judo Championship, held on 16th and 17th May 2026 at the UAE Judo Federation’s headquarters in Bani Yas, under the slogan “Hasantuk Ya Watan”.

The tournament featured 310 male and female athletes from 12 clubs across the U-15 cadets and U-18 junior categories.

Kalba Women’s Sports Club secured first place overall in the cadets’ division, winning 11 medals, including six golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

In the same category, Sharjah Women’s Sports won six medals, including three silver and three bronze.

Kalba Women’s Sports Club also finished second overall in the junior girls’ category, having secured seven medals.

The club won four gold medals. Sharjah Women’s Sports also secured two silver medals.

Ghaniya Al Siyassi, judo coach at Kalba Women’s Sports Club, said the results reflect the growing talent pool and the athletes’ ability to compete across age groups.

She noted that consistent performances provide technical staff with clear indicators of athletes’ development.

Meanwhile, Lucy Jaddan, a coach at Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, said the championship enabled coaches to closely assess players’ progress and identify areas needing further development.

The strong results highlight the rapid growth of judo programmes across Sharjah Women’s Sports clubs since the sport was introduced to their activities.

The foundation now includes nearly 100 female judo athletes across age groups, reflecting the success of its technical development programmes and the growing pool of competitive talent.