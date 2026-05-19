US crude futures fall over 2%

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The US crude futures fell more than 2% in early Asian trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow for negotiations to end the war in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
The US West Texas Intermediate most active July contract at 2212 GMT was down $2.08 or 2.02% to $102.34 per barrel while the front-month fell $1.54 or 1.42% to $107.12, after gaining over 3.1% in the previous session.
The June contract is set to expire on Tuesday.