US crude futures fall over 2%

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The US crude futures fell more than ​2% in early ‌Asian trade on Tuesday after US President Donald ​Trump said he ​had paused a planned ⁠attack on Iran ​to allow for negotiations ​to end the war in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

The ​US West Texas ​Intermediate most active July contract ‌at ⁠2212 GMT was down $2.08 or 2.02% to $102.34 per barrel while the ​front-month fell $1.54 ​or ⁠1.42% to $107.12, after gaining over ​3.1% in the ​previous ⁠session.

The June contract is set to ⁠expire ​on Tuesday.