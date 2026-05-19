US extends sanctions waiver on Russian oil to aid vulnerable countries

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- US Treasury Secretary ​Scott Bessent on Monday announced another 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil to aid "energy-vulnerable" countries, Reuters reported.

Bessent said in a posting on X that the Treasury was issuing the 30-day general licence after a previous waiver lapsed on Saturday. This will allow temporary access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without violating severe US sanctions on Russian oil majors, he said.