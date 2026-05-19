US Justice Department announces $1.7 billion fund to compensate Trump allies in deal to drop IRS suit

WASHINGTON, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The US President Donald Trump's administration announced Monday the creation of a $1.7 billion fund to compensate allies who believe they have been unjustly investigated and prosecuted.

According to AP, the “Anti-Weaponisation Fund” of $1.776 billion is part of a settlement that resolves President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS ) over the leak of his tax returns. It will allow people who believe they were targeted for prosecution for political purposes, including by the Biden administration Justice Department, to apply for payouts, creating what acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponisation to be heard and seek redress.”

“The machinery of government should never be weaponised against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Blanche said in a statement.