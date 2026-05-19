Digital cleaning of electronic devices enhances cybersecurity, reduces risks

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Periodic inspection and digital cleaning of electronic devices have become among the most prominent preventive practices that enhance cybersecurity for individuals and institutions amid escalating cyber threats and the growing reliance on mobile phones, tablets, and computers in various aspects of daily life and work.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE Cyber Security Council said that the regular cleaning of devices, including mobile phones and personal tablets, represents an important preventive measure that can help reduce cyber incidents and attacks by up to 30% while providing users with an additional layer of protection against malware and evolving electronic threats.

The Council explained that the accumulation of unnecessary files and data within devices facilitates the infiltration of malicious software and increases the likelihood of users being exposed to cyber risks, including data loss, privacy breaches, and the exploitation of security vulnerabilities to access sensitive information.

It added that the accumulation of unused files and neglected applications also negatively affects device performance, leading to slow performance, recurring errors, unusual messages, and storage saturation, all of which are key indicators that a device requires periodic cleaning and inspection.

The Council noted that adopting a simple digital cleaning routine directly contributes to raising cybersecurity levels, explaining that such a routine includes using trusted security software to scan devices and detect malware, deleting unnecessary files and applications, and continuously updating operating systems and applications to address vulnerabilities and improve performance.

The Council also stressed that neglecting these measures opens the door for fraudsters and cyber attackers to exploit security vulnerabilities, affirming that protection against digital risks begins with simple daily practices carried out by users themselves and forms an essential part of sound cyber behaviour.