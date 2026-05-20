Abdullah bin Zayed meets German FM in Berlin

BERLIN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Johann Wadephul, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, during a working visit by the UAE top diplomat to Berlin.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and the repercussions of the unprovoked, terrorist attacks launched by Iran against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The discussions also addressed the serious consequences of these terrorist attacks on international maritime security, energy supply chains, and the stability of the global economy. They underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to protect maritime corridors and ensure the uninterrupted flow of global trade.

The meeting further discussed the unprovoked terrorist attack that resulted in a fire in an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region, carried out by a drone without causing any injuries or any impact on radiation safety levels.

Johann Wadephul affirmed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned these unprovoked, terrorist attacks, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressing his appreciation for Germany’s supportive stance towards the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors across the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and Germany, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of both nations and brings further prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ahmed Wahib Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.