Arsenal crowned Premier League champions as Manchester City stumble at Bournemouth

LONDON, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal have officially clinched the Premier League title tonight after closest rivals Manchester City were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at Dean Court in the penultimate round of the season.

The costly stalemate leaves second-placed Manchester City stranded on 78 points, mathematically handing the silverware to the Gunners who now boast an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table with just one game remaining.

Meanwhile, a resilient Bournemouth side took their own tally to 56 points to fortify their position in sixth place.