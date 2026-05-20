SALAMA reports net profit of AED 14 mn in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama) PJSC announced a landmark set of Q1 2026 financial results, marking a major milestone in the Group’s transformation and recovery journey.

Following the successful completion of its recent capital raise, which was positively received by investors and the market, SALAMA delivered its strongest quarterly financial performance in recent years, with Q1 2026 net profit reaching AED 14 million, compared to AED 0.5 million in the corresponding period last year, and an annual profit of AED 11 million for the entire FY2025. At the same time, the Group’s solvency ratio surged from 76% at year-end 2025 to 159% post-capital raise, firmly restoring SALAMA’s regulatory capital strength and materially reinforcing the balance sheet.

Q1 2026 insurance revenue stood at AED 229.5 million compared to AED 256.4 million in Q1 2025, reflecting SALAMA’s deliberate focus on underwriting profitability and long-term value creation over volume-driven growth.

Commenting on the results, Mohamed Ali Bouabane, Group Chief Executive Officer of SALAMA, said: “Our Q1 2026 results demonstrate the tangible impact of the strategic choices we have made. Delivering AED 14 million in profit, restoring solvency to 159% and a significantly strengthened equity base are clear confirmations of our transformation strategy.

Our focus now shifts firmly on sustainable growth: driving consistent underwriting performance, strengthening our market position and building a resilient, high-quality earnings platform for our shareholders, policyholders and partners.”