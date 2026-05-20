EU plans to secure fertiliser supply

BRUSSELS, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission adopted the Fertiliser Action Plan: an initiative to support farmers facing rising fertiliser costs and scarcity, reinforce domestic production and reduce Europe's dependency on imports. The Plan will directly help to ensure food security and reinforce Europe's strategic autonomy, while pursuing high climate and environmental goals.

Recent supply disruptions and price volatility have put farmers across Europe under increasing pressure, exposing Europe's vulnerability to external shocks in fertiliser supply. Building on the Fertilisers Communication adopted in 2022, today's Fertiliser Action Plan combines immediate support measures aimed at supporting affordability and security of supply, with longer-term action to strengthen domestic fertiliser production, improve supply resilience and accelerate the transition to bio-based, low-carbon and circular fertilisers.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “With this Action Plan, we are investing in a stronger European fertiliser industry, supporting European farmers and accelerating innovation in sustainable, home-grown solutions. The ongoing fossil fuel crisis shows that climate leadership and economic resilience are interlinked. This is why Europe is building a future based on sustainability, affordability and industrial strength.”