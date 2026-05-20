European Commission commits €74 million for international coalition to strengthen global health,epidemic preparedness

BRUSSELS, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On the occasion of the World Health Assembly, the European Commission committed today up to €73.7 million to CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) for 2026 and 2027. This funding commitment from the Horizon Europe programme will reinforce joint efforts to accelerate vaccine research and development, strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks and improve the world's ability to respond rapidly and effectively to health emergencies.

The funding commitment is an integral part of the Global Health Resilience Initiative (GHRI) adopted 13 May, which set out how the EU will work to close the emerging gaps in global health resilience and contribute to stability and collective action on global health. The funding pledged to CEPI is part of the GHRI to support to the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, particularly feeding into the commitment to the ‘100 days mission', to produce a safe and effective vaccine within 100 days of a pandemic declaration.

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said: “Health threats and infectious disease outbreaks are becoming more frequent and more complex, with greater potential for rapid spread and disruption. That is why investing in preparedness today is essential. With almost €74 million in committed funding to CEPI, one of our key partners, we can advance the development of vaccines against emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, accelerate innovation and help ensure that safe and effective vaccines can be available more quickly, when and where they are needed most.”