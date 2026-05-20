Aid convoy brings Eid clothing to Gaza children under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

GAZA, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has dispatched a new aid convoy carrying Eid clothing into the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continuing its humanitarian and relief support for the people of Gaza.

The humanitarian convoy comprised 40 lorries carrying 600 pallets, with a total weight of 540 tonnes, of Eid clothing for children in Gaza, aimed at easing their suffering and bringing joy to them amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The aid comes as part of the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in supporting the Palestinian people and reflects its steadfast approach to strengthening urgent humanitarian response and providing relief support to affected families, particularly children.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to implement its relief and humanitarian programmes, helping provide basic needs and alleviate the difficult living conditions faced by Gaza residents.